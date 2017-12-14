KP George & RK Sandill Running Election Campaigns

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: In the past month, two local Indo-Americans have announced and indeed filed to run for positions in the upcoming elections in November 2018.

K.P. George, who is currently a member of the Board of Trustees for Fort Bend County ISD announced that he will contest the Fort Bend County Judge position that has been held by Robert E. Herbert since January 2003. George has gained a lot of experience in running campaigns as he had previously sought to run for US Congress in 2012 and ran twice for FBISD, winning the second time around. He hopes to channel his experience into a successful campaign for the County Judge and is currently holding fundraisers.

Meanwhile, Judge R.K. Sandill who presides over the Texas District 127th court and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016 filed his papers on November 28 for a run for the Texas Supreme Court. He is also holding fundraisers to meet his target of $150,000 by the end of December and is just $30,000 shy of it.