IAN- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

KP George & RK Sandill Running Election Campaigns

Added by Indo American News on December 14, 2017.
Saved under Community, Current Stories, Headlines, Politics
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
K.P. George from his campaign website

K.P. George from his campaign website

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: In the past month, two local Indo-Americans have announced and indeed filed to run for positions in the upcoming elections in November 2018.

K.P. George, who is currently a member of the Board of Trustees for Fort Bend County ISD announced that he will contest the Fort Bend County Judge position that has been held by Robert E. Herbert since January 2003. George has gained a lot of experience in running campaigns as he had previously sought to run for US Congress in 2012 and ran twice for FBISD, winning the second time around. He hopes to channel his experience into a successful campaign for the County Judge and is currently holding fundraisers.

Judge Ravi Sandill filing his application for Texas Supreme Court Judge

Judge Ravi Sandill filing his application for Texas Supreme Court Judge

Meanwhile, Judge R.K. Sandill who presides over the Texas District 127th court and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016 filed his papers on November 28 for a run for the Texas Supreme Court. He is also holding fundraisers to meet his target of $150,000 by the end of December and is just $30,000 shy of it.

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *