Kruthi Bhat of Texas, Youngest Recipient of the “Kala Rathna” Title

By Dr. Lakshmi Srivaths

HOUSTON : Kruthi Bhat was conferred this title at the 41st Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana held in Cleveland, Ohio from March 28 to April 8 celebration. The Kala rathna award is given by the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana to artists under the age of 35, as an appreciation and recognition for their tireless contributions to the field of Carnatic music. “Stalwarts like Sikkil Gurucharan and Akkarai Subhalakshmi have received this award”, mentioned Sri V V Sundaram, co-founder of the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana festival. Sri V V Sundaram went on to say that “the youngest and perhaps the youngest ever to receive the Kalaratna award is Kruthi Bhat of Houston, Texas. When a candidate is chosen for the award, age is immaterial, it is their musical accomplishment that elevates them for the honor!” He stated that Kruthi’s name was recommended to the Aradhana board by the doyens in the field of Carnatic music and was unanimously approved by the Aradhana board. Kruthi Bhat was honored with the award on March 31, during the award ceremony at the festival. The award ceremony was attended by a houseful audience.



A testament to her accomplishments and the Kalaratna award was the concert by Kruthi Bhat at the Cleveland Aradhana on April 1. With the mellifluous Dharmavathi in Parandamavathi Jayathi, elaborate manodharmam and intricate Saveri in Dhurusuga followed by the poignant Choodare. Sri V V Sundaram stated that if one can handle Saveri ragam effectively, that in itself is a proof for their musical prowess and Kruthi Bhat proved yet again that she is on the way to becoming a Carnatic Star by deftly handling Saveri, exploring the nuances of the difficult ragam with such ease and grace!