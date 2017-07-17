Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan Army Chief ‘analysing’ evidence, to decide on mercy plea soon

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is “analysing” evidence against Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and will decide his appeal on merit, said the Pakistani Army on Sunday. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters that Gen Bajwa was “analysing the evidence against Jadhav. The Army chief will decide on Jadhav’s appeal on merit.”

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April for his alleged involvement in espionage and terrorist activities. Jadhav had filed a mercy petition before Gen Bajwa in June, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on June 22. The statement said the former Indian Navy officer had filed the petition after the Military Appellate Court rejected his appeal.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com