Laksh quits Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

It seems the actors of Star Plus daily ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ (Balaji Telefilms) are on a quitting spree. Wondering why do we say so?

Well, after Additi Gupta, it’s Laksh who has left the show.

Credit: tellychakkar.com