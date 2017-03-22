Laksh quits Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil
It seems the actors of Star Plus daily ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ (Balaji Telefilms) are on a quitting spree. Wondering why do we say so?
Well, after Additi Gupta, it’s Laksh who has left the show.
Credit: tellychakkar.com