Lakshmi Mittal donates $25 million to Harvard University

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal has donated USD 25 million to the prestigious Harvard University with an aim to increase engagement with South Asian countries, including India. The donation will establish an endowed fund for the South Asia Institute at the university.

The institute spearheads Harvard’s engagement with South Asian countries, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as diaspora populations from these countries, the university said in a statement. As a result of the endowment from the Mittal Foundation, Harvard’s South Asia Institute would be called as Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard University, it said.

Credit: indianexpress.com