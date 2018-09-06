Large Lot with Pool, Tennis Court Makes Spacious House a Resort



By Jawahar Malhotra

Property Profile

Location: 5011 Darnell, Meyerland Agent: Anna Snegirev Listing Agency: Keller Williams, 713-621-8001 or 832-930-6673 Stories: 2 Living Space: 3,185sf Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 4 full Garage: 2-car Amenities: Pool, tennis court, basketball court, golf range, beautiful landscaping Best Feature: Close to Meyerland Plaza, Galleria and Texas Medical Center



HOUSTON: By any stretch of the imagination, it would be hard to find a private tennis court in a private home right behind Meyerland. But then add a pool, a basketball court, a 5-hole putting range and a diamond for baseball practice and you really marvel at this hidden jewel tucked away so close to Meyerland you can walk there for dinner and drinks.

“We literally have to walk only 3 minutes to go to our favorite places like La Madelaine or Escalante,” laughed the owner as she and her husband prepared for a barbeque party in their enormous yard. They prefer to remain anonymous, but the husband is a native Pakistani who has been here for 50 years and his wife is a native Houstonian Latina.

They were attracted to the huge half-acre lot and moved in 20 years ago when their kids were still small and took to the pool. A young tennis family, they added the court to play whenever they wanted, then came the extra sports additions for their son and his friends. Before they moved in, they added 1,000 sf of area with a second floor and formal living room overlooking the pool.

With 3,185 sf, four bedrooms, four baths, a sewing room, home office – all of it completely remodeled – the house is a refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city. It sits at 5011 Darnell, along a horseshoe drive which has only 25 homes and a diverse group of homeowners. On National Night Out, they all gather and one time “we found out that the four physicians here all worked at MD Andersen at the Medical Center,” chuckled the wife, “but they had never ran into each other there!”

Just 5 miles south of the Galleria and 3 blocks from Loop 610 South, the house has easy access to the Texas Medical Center. It is a safe and quiet neighborhood less than 2 miles from several excellent schools that include Lovett Elementary, St. Thomas Episcopal, Bellaire High School, and Condit Elementary and Episcopal High School. It is truly a dream home for raising children.



The property is fully landscaped and offers plenty of additional space to plant your favorite herbs, peppers, a vegetable garden or fruit trees. The backyard pool is surrounded by travertine floors and spacious covered patio which is a dream spot to enjoy your favorite cup of tea after a hectic day at the office.

And the house has many modern touches too. The kitchen is open concept with all new appliances, wine cooler and a quartz island. Downstairs there are separate bedroom and bathroom for grandparents while the upstairs has the master bedroom with his and hers separate bathrooms.

The homeowners have reluctantly placed the house on the market as they ponder relocating out of state. “It’s a very unique property,” said the husband, “no other home offers all these amenities in the heart of Houston.”

For additional details or a visit please contact Anna Snegirev at Keller Williams, 713-621-8001 or 832-930-6673 or AnnaSnegirev@KWRealty.com.