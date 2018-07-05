Latha Ramchand Leaves UH to Become Provost at Missouri-Columbia

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Dr. Latha Ramchand, dean of the C.T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston’s Main Campus has been named provost and executive vice-chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Missouri’s Columbia campus. She will start in her new role on August 15.

Ramchand will replace Dr. Garnett Stokes, who left the UM-C in January after 32 months at the number 2 spot earning $459,000 annually, to become the first woman president of the University of New Mexico under a five-year contract. The university began a six-month search last November for Stokes replacement.

Ramchand will take over after a tumultuous period of protests at UM-C for minority and graduate student rights in 2015, deep cuts to state higher education funding and a steep drop in enrollment that led to a $60 million budget in 2017 and the layoff of hundreds of employees. In addition, UM-C will cut 12 graduate programs and overhaul of its academic programs.

Ramchand, 57, earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Bombay, later earning a doctorate in finance from Northwestern University. Prior to joining academia, she worked in the banking industry. She is a CFA and member of the Houston Society of Financial Analysts. She has been a fixture of the Indian community in Houston and has chaired many financial issues discussions at various meetings.

She has been at the University of Houston for 25 years, where she started as a finance professor. She served as associate dean of graduate programs and associate dean of programs and administration before being named in 2011 as dean of the College of Business, a position that paid $323,229. Ramchand introduced new programs and initiatives, like Red Labs, an accelerator that helps launch student-led technology startups. She also helped launch Sustaining Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship, a program that connects students and community entrepreneurs with the goal of reducing poverty.

As dean, Ramchand worked to promote inclusion and diversity across campus. Three out of four businesses launched by the SURE program are owned by women and more than 67 percent are minority-owned. The Working Families Agenda she developed provides resources and support for women in business school, along with research that organizations can use to implement policies that create a diverse workplace.

“Dr. Ramchand is a strong leader with a demonstrated track record in higher education, and I’m thrilled to have her join the University of Missouri,” said Alexander Cartwright, chancellor of the university.

“She has the expertise to lead programs of excellence, student success initiatives, research, economic development and engagement. She also understands the importance of supporting and recognizing faculty who drive our scholarly activities in creative works and research, which benefit our broader community and the world.”