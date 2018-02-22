Launch of NTV Houston

HOUSTON:

Saturday, February 17, was an evening filled with fun and music at the Holiday Inn, Southwest Freeway Houston featuring a tribute to Late Jagjit Singh by Jatinder Sharma and guest artist Payel Mitra, organized by NTV Houston to introduce the new channel to a selected crowd of prominent Houstonians.

The evening started with a presentation about NTV and the programming of NTV Houston. NTV started about 6 months ago, an initiative of a local Houstonian Navroz Prasla who is also the President of the company.

NTV Houston is available on 15.5 local antenna and all the current internet platforms across the world. They also have their Smartphone apps, which can be downloaded for free to watch NTV Houston Live.

Director Programming and Events Arif Memon introduced the concept and the thought behind launching this unique channel, which not only presents entertainment in form of Films, songs but also has programs that have been produced by the NTV Houston team in India like – Talking with Stars.

Among the programming that are locally produced in the studios of NTV Houston, located on Murphy Road are – Bollywood Masti Time presented by Asma Jilani and 4 local news bulletins giving the current news of the world in our language by reporters Sophia Jamal and Usman Khalid.

Currently they have also started an astrology show by the name of Astro Guru. Among the new shows that have been lined up are Desi Videsi Swaad featuring various local restaurants, talking with the Doctor, Information on immigration, travel shows and many more.

Apart from this NTV Houston is also active in a lot of community events and is making its presence felt all over.

NTV Houston is in the process of building a 20,000 sq ft studio based on the lines of mainstream studios. This will the first of its kind for a South-Asian channel all over US.

To be a part of the NTV team or get more information on advertising and their programming, contact at info@ntvhouston.com or visit their website at www.ntvhouston.com