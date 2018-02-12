Leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore
Asma Jahangir
Renowned senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday, DawnNews reported.
She is survived by a son and two daughters.
The family told DawnNews that Jahangir had suffered from a cardiac arrest and was subsequently shifted to a hospital, where she breathed her last. She was 66.
