Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

Leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Added by Indo American News on February 12, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Asma Jahangir

Asma Jahangir

Renowned senior lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir passed away in Lahore on Sunday, DawnNews reported.

She is survived by a son and two daughters.

The family told DawnNews that Jahangir had suffered from a cardiac arrest and was subsequently shifted to a hospital, where she breathed her last. She was 66.

Click here to read more…

Credits: dawn.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *