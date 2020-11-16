Leela Honored as “Woman of Substance”

Houston: For almost six decades, The Mission of Yahweh has sheltered and provided food and many other services for homeless women and children. Their fourth annual Women of Substance Luncheon turned into a Virtual Presentation this year and much-needed funds raised from the event are nearing $400,000 to provide Mission initiatives to empower, enrich and restore the lives of its residents.

This yearly event began with renown photographer Gittings producing photographs of the 2020 Women of Substance that are currently displayed in the windows of Neiman Marcus.

Receiving applause as 2020 Women of Substance are: Lilly Andress, Donatella Benckenstein, Cathy Borlenghi, Donae Chramosta, Tracy Faulkner, Zina Garrison, Gina Gaston Elie, Susan Arnoldy Hansen, Leela Krishnamurthy, Susan Soussan along with Honorary Chairs Regina Rogers, Sybil Roos and Rose Cullen, the “Lifetime of Substance” award recipient.

Presenting Sponsor and Houston Texans owner Janice McNair congratulated all the honorees via video and their contribution will provide a new playground for the children at The Mission of Yahweh.