Leuva Patel Family Loses Two Sons: 19, 14

Cleveland, Texas: Two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old, were killed Saturday in a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Celeveland while on their way home with their parents.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the family was in a Toyota Camry stopped in traffic due to a vehicle fire on Interstate 69 near the San Jacinto River when a commercial van slammed into the back of their vehicle before clipping a Chevrolet Tahoe nearby. Following the impact, the Toyota Camry spun into the right rear of a pick-up truck.

Both teenagers had been sitting in the backseat of the Toyota Camry, which sustained major damage in the crash. One teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital, where they later died. Their father, the Toyota Camry driver, and their mother, another passenger, were released from the hospital overnight.

The crash occurred across the street from the family’s business. — Click 2 Houston.