Lifesaver: Chennai doctors plan second heart in tummy

CHENNAI: Soon, patients seeking a heart transplant could be left with two— including one in the tummy. City-based cardiac surgeons have put an extra heart in the tummy of two dogs to see if it could help those with a weak heart survive. The answer was yes.

A Frontier Lifeline team has sought the state transplant authority’s permission to retrieve ‘misfit’ hearts from donors for ‘piggyback transplants’ in patients not fit for a full-fledged heart transplant.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

