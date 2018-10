Limiting screen time can lead to better cognition in children, says study

NEW DELHI: Limiting screen time to less than two hours every day for children between the ages of eight to 11 will enhance their mental ability, according to a new study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.

According to the study, as reported by the BBC, limiting screen time along with nine to 11 hours of sleep in children leads to better performance.

Credit: indianexpress.com