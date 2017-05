Lipstick Under My Burkha cleared for limited release in India

The award winning film had initially been denied classification due to abusive language, sexual scenes and being “[lady-oriented],”1 by the India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Director Alankrita Shrivastava claimed this an “assault on women’s rights” as she believed the main reason to deny clarification was that the film exposed sexism.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com