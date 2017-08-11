Literary Lingering

By Varsha Halabe

HOUSTON: It was yet another hot afternoon in Houston as more than two scores of literary fans headed to the George Memorial Library in Richmond for another event hosted by the Houston Maharashtra Mandal (HMM). Everything was grand that afternoon; the library, its setting, the book to be discussed, its setting and story-line.

For many days, this reading and discussion of the book “Vishwasta” written by an IIT Alumni, Vasant Vasant Limaye was being publicized on Facebook, among other sources, and the curiosity factor was high. Jyotsna Phadke welcomed everyone on behalf of HMM and Mr. Limaye was introduced by Mandar Phadke, who would be asking him questions about his book in an informal fashion. Ashish Chougule obliged by being in-charge of the computer operations for the book trailer and summary.

The presentation began with an impressive video portraying the setting and overall plot of “Vishwasta,” followed by another video giving the background of the author as an avid trekker and an unconventional Engineering Alumni from IIT, Powaii. The book trailer was a new and unique element for a book reading. Thereafter, the author Vasant Vasant Limaye talked about his background briefly and then about his book.

Since the book, a Marathi thriller, spanned a time period from the pre-historic era to current day, Mandar’s questions provided good markers along the way. Mr. Limaye, this being his second novel, answered all questions in a professional yet intriguing manner. He was very passionate about his creation, naturally so and proud of the fact that this book is on its way to its third edition. More so, “Vishwasta” has been made into an audio book and is soon to be published in Hindi and English. Mr. Limaye is open to the idea of it being converted into a movie, if the opportunity comes along.

The presentation ended with the audience asking him questions about the attitude of the publishing world and how the plot came to him. This endeavor and creation by Vasant Vasant Limaye is a very good example of what a person coming from a humble background can do based solely on his passion, hard-work, clarity of objective and application of his current profession to his vocation. He does give credit to inputs from experts in many fields like Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande in Indian Classical Music context, as an example. But he also owes it to his inclination of knowing whom to tap for what and when.

HMM honored Mr. Limaye with a small token of appreciation and the audience bought signed copies of “Vishwasta” in all eagerness as they left with “Vishwata’s” plot on their mind.