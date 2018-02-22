Local Democrat’s Infighting Attempts to Smear Sri Kulkarni

By Jawahar Malhotra

SUGAR LAND:

The five-way race among Democrats for the US Congressional District 22 seat currently held by Republican Pete Olson just got a little meaner as Doug Beaton, the leader of the Fort Bend Chapter of One Revolution, a progressive Democratic splinter group, lobbed a blindsiding blow against the candidacy of Indo-American Sri Preston Kulkarni in the upcoming March 6 Democratic Primary.

Beaton unsurfaced a 22 year-old drug charge against the then 17 year-old Kulkarni. The charge went through a “deferred adjudication” and was dismissed after Kulkarni went through a two-year probation. Since then Kulkarni has received security clearance for his successful career as a diplomat in the US State Department.

Like many other youngsters going through their tumultuous teen years, Kulkarni attributed the episode to youthful indiscretion, similar to what George W. Bush, Barak Obama and Bill Clinton experienced in their youths.

But Beaton, who is backing candidate Steve Brown in the primary, is throwing out all sorts of minor issues to sideline Kulkarni’s bid. He has challenged Kulkarni’s full name, his residency in the district, his voting record and even his registration application saying he wanted to run in Massachusetts.

Inspite of these diversions, the Indian American community as well as the rest of the South And East Asian communities are staunchly behind Kulkarni and they have shown it by the sheer numbers who have come to his events and are donating funds to his campaign, sensing a chance to have an Asian in Congress from the Metroplex. They came together last night, Tuesday, February 20, at Madras Pavlion to rally behind Kulkarni and push back against these charges.

Encouraged, Kulkarni is counting on their support. “We’re pushing back against this stigmatization and slander,” Kulkarni said. “The Asian communities need to come out and vote to get us over the top in the primary.”