London High-Rise Fire Like ‘Horror Movie,’ Leaving 6 Dead And 50 Injured

Added by Indo American News on June 14, 2017.
Saved under World News
london-fire_650x400_81497423646

London fire: 6 people have been killed and 50 others injured.

LONDON:  A number of people were killed, at least 50 injured and many others missing on Wednesday as a fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building in west London where residents had long warned of the potential risk of a catastrophic blaze.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen for miles around, while witnesses reported people jumping from open windows near the top of the 24-story building after being trapped by the advancing flames.

Credit: ndtv.com

