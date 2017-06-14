London High-Rise Fire Like ‘Horror Movie,’ Leaving 6 Dead And 50 Injured

LONDON: A number of people were killed, at least 50 injured and many others missing on Wednesday as a fire ripped through a high-rise apartment building in west London where residents had long warned of the potential risk of a catastrophic blaze.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen for miles around, while witnesses reported people jumping from open windows near the top of the 24-story building after being trapped by the advancing flames.

Credit: ndtv.com