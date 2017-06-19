‘Lota’ to create troubles for Rajiv in TV, Biwi Aur Main

SAB TV’s newly launched show ‘TV, Biwi Aur Main’ (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is all set to bring an exciting episode in this week.

As we know, the show is based on the world of television where Karan Veer Mehra is playing a producer and Shruti Seth is seen as his wife.

By now, viewers would know that Rajiv (Karan) is used to attracting problems. Naturally, soon he will attract a newone. And interestingly, he will put his real life incident in his show ‘Bindiya Shringar Ek Suhagan Ka’ which will invite problems.

Credit: tellychakkar.com