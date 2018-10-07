Loveyatri movie review: The Aayush Sharma film is smothered in silliness

Loveyatri movie cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor

Loveyatri movie director: Abhiraj Minawala

Loveyatri movie casting: One star

‘Susu? That’s a cool name.’ A character addresses the leading man thus in Loveyatri.

No, it’s not. It’s a word which makes people, even those who’ve got past kindergarten level humour, snigger.

Credit: indianexpress.com