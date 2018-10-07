IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Loveyatri movie review: The Aayush Sharma film is smothered in silliness

Added by Indo American News on October 7, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Loveyatri movie review: Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor flounder.

Loveyatri movie review: Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor flounder.

Loveyatri movie cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor

Loveyatri movie director: Abhiraj Minawala

Loveyatri movie casting: One star

‘Susu? That’s a cool name.’ A character addresses the leading man thus in Loveyatri.

No, it’s not. It’s a word which makes people, even those who’ve got past kindergarten level humour, snigger.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *