Loyal Donors Gather for CRY at Verandah’s Soft Opening

BY JAWAHAR MALHOTRA

HOUSTON: It was a three-for-one moment made for the benefit of all of them, and what could be better than to make it worthwhile in the newest eatery in the Upper Kirby District. Restaurateur Chef Sunil Srivastava and his wife Anuradha made special arrangements to open up Verandah, their brand new establishment, on Thursday, January 31 for a charity the couple have had a long association with, Child Rights and You, better known as CRY.

CRY held its Donor Appreciation Night meeting at Verandah with many of its loyal donors attending a special soft opening, filling up the contemporary interiors of restaurant at the new 3300 Kirby high rise, across the street from Whole Foods. About 60 people attended the function, despite a rain-soaked evening that had made the freeway commute hazardous with backed up traffic.

Ritu Nadkarni, the evening’s chair opened up with brief comments on the work that CRY does in Indian and across the US at its six chapters. Advisory Board member Dharam Bali echoed the sentiments and Patrick Bocco, CRY’s national fundraising marketing manager added in with his persona narrative from recently visiting several projects in India.

Other Gala Committee members Juuhi Ahuja, Dina and Sameer Patel; Neeraj and Gauri Seth; Geetha and Bala Balachandran; Dr. Tina and Dr. Harish Pariani; Chetan and Radha Patel and Dilip and Devina Bhojwani attended the event.

CRY America will hold its Houston Gala at 6pm on Sunday, March 3 at the Marriott Towne Center hotel in Sugar Land.

CRY America works with grass-root projects, communities and local government agencies to ensure children have quality education, health care and are protected from child labor, child marriage and gender discrimination.

CRY’s professional project planning, monitoring and selection process model delivers impact that brings lasting change in the lives of the communities and the children it serves. With the support of over 25,153 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 695,077 children living across 3,676 villages and slums through support to 73 Projects in India and the US.

Child Rights and You America (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit with a vision of a just world where children have equal opportunities to develop to their potential and realize their dreams.

For further information visit www.america.cry.org, email support@cryamerica.org.