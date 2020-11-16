Lutfi Hassan’s Biden-Harris Victory Party Draws Local Democratic Leaders

Houston: With the election results closing in on Tuesday, November 3, many South Asian supporters gathered with local leaders for a victory party hastily arranged for by local businessman Lutfi Hassan who is a stalwart of the Democratic Party, not only in Houston but also nationally. The party was held at the newly remodeled luxury hotel, the Grand Tuscany on Pinemont and Hwy 290, and thrown by co-owner Azam Hasan, who is Lutfi’s younger brother.

Hassan has been politically active for at least two decades, always supporting Democratic candidates and causes. He was instrumental in bringing then Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to Houston for a meeting in his office building on US 59 near Beechnut with the community during the Primaries last year. Hassan has been a board member of South Asian for Biden and has keenly campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket nationwide.

Hassan has been a resident of Houston for the past 40 years. He is the founder and promoter of the Apex Group of Companies and currently serves on the boards of advisory of several multinational companies in the U.S. and Asia.

The victory celebration included US Representatives Sheila Jackson-Lee and Al Green, who both handily won their re-election races and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The guests watched the results pour on the gigantic LED screen in the newly created “lazy river” inner court area. area.