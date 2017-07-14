Luxury Shopping Event by Archana Yenna
HOUSTON: Archana Yenna, Founder of Indiaspopup.com (Dallas based), hosted Houston’s biggest and hottest private luxury shopping event on Saturday, July 8 at India House. The event was a more than successful affair targeting South Asians and exhibited some magnificent luxury designer collections from India’s most celebrated designers in a high style forum, giving Houstonians a snippet of what’s to come.
Reviving native Indian textiles by giving it a modern spin, Archana presented a fine mix of designers, from the established to the emerging that showcased best of exquisite craftsmanship, beautifully crafted silhouettes straight off the runway and quirky handbags, ensuring shoppers find the best pieces, no matter the occasion.
“We are always excited to host our loyal shoppers at our popup event where they can waltz through our handpicked styles. Those who missed the event can always find our collections online at www.indiaspopup.com and keep up with us on social media for all the latest collections” says Archana.