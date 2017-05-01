Eye Level- Home Page
Made in India South Asia Satellite to be launched on 5 May

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Soon after taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi had made a unilateral proposal of India launching the satellite whose data would be shared with the eight SAARC countries for their development. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The South Asia Satellite will be launched on 5 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday, describing it as India’s “pricelss gift” to its neighbours as part of the sabka saath, sabka vikaas concept.

The South Asia Satellite is a geosynchronous communications and meteorology satellite by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) region made up of eight countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Credit: livemint.com

