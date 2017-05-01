Made in India South Asia Satellite to be launched on 5 May

New Delhi: The South Asia Satellite will be launched on 5 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday, describing it as India’s “pricelss gift” to its neighbours as part of the sabka saath, sabka vikaas concept.

The South Asia Satellite is a geosynchronous communications and meteorology satellite by Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) region made up of eight countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Credit: livemint.com