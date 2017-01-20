Maha episode: Mohini to die in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas

Gear up for a maha episode in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas (Balaji Telefilms).

The upcoming episode will mark the exit of Rakshanda Khan aka Mohini in the above thriller drama.

As per the plot, the supernatural powers of the stone in the forest will make Rishab (Aham Sharma) and Raina (Krystle Dsouza) unconscious. Later, when Raina will regain consciousness, she will realize that Rishab is nowhere to be found since he would have gotten trapped inside the stone.

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com