Maharashtra: Braving the heat, over 30,000 farmers reach Mumbai to protest against agrarian distress

NEW DELHI: Braving the blazing sun, more than 30,000 farmers from across Maharashtra covered an arduous 180-km long march to reach the capital city Mumbai on Sunday to stage a protest outside the state legislature against what they call the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government’s failure to respond to prevailing farm distress.

The farmers’ “long march” has been called by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), a Left-affiliated outfit. Agitating farmers are planning to gherao the state legislature on Monday as part of their protest.

