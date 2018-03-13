SBI Home Page
Maharashtra: Braving the heat, over 30,000 farmers reach Mumbai to protest against agrarian distress

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
US South Asian
Maharashtra

Farmers long march moving from Mulund towards Mumbai. They will stay at Somaiya ground in Sion. (Express Photo by Vishwas Waghmode)

NEW DELHI: Braving the blazing sun, more than 30,000 farmers from across Maharashtra covered an arduous 180-km long march to reach the capital city Mumbai on Sunday to stage a protest outside the state legislature against what they call the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government’s failure to respond to prevailing farm distress.

The farmers’ “long march” has been called by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), a Left-affiliated outfit. Agitating farmers are planning to gherao the state legislature on Monday as part of their protest.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

