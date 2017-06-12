Eye Level- Home Page
Maharashtra government announces complete loan waiver to farmers

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
US South Asian
Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses at an election campaign rally in Thane on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI2_19_2017_000176B)

More than a week after farmers in Maharashtra went on strike, the state government on Sunday announced complete loan waiver to the farmers in the state. Following the announcement, the farmer leaders in the state has decided to call off the protests that was scheduled for Monday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed it as a historic decision to provide relief to the farmers. Shortly after the decision he tweeted, “The government agrees for the loan waiver for farmers. The conditions and detrailing will be finalised by a joint committee.”

Credit: indianexpress.com

