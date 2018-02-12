‘Mahi-way’: The art, and science, of wicketkeeping

The 18th over, as South Africa chased a revised target at the Wanderers, was eventful. That was when David Miller got two lives. That over by Yuzvendra Chahal became a major talking point of the fourth ODI.

His next, however, saw a breathtaking piece of cricket, effected by MS Dhoni. The leggie once again bowled slow through the air to Miller and the ball sneaked through the gate, as the batsman attempted a heave. Dhoni whipped off the bails in a flash despite being momentarily unsighted by the turn and the batsman’s pivot. Only Miller’s back foot didn’t pop out of the crease and he survived. But a shake of the head suggested disbelief, and also his admiration for the great gloveman.

Credits: indianexpress.com