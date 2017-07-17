Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion in US over five years

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Mahindra group MD Pawan Goenka says the conglomerate generates around $2.5 billion from its seven business verticals in the US. Photo: Mint

Mahindra group MD Pawan Goenka says the conglomerate generates around $2.5 billion from its seven business verticals in the US. Photo: Mint

NEW YORK: Diversified Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion across business verticals in the US over the next five years as it aims to double revenues from the American market to $5 billion.

The Mumbai-headquartered group, which currently employs around 3,000 people in the country, also plans to double the headcount over the next five years as it looks to expand operations.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *