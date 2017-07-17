Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion in US over five years

NEW YORK: Diversified Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion across business verticals in the US over the next five years as it aims to double revenues from the American market to $5 billion.

The Mumbai-headquartered group, which currently employs around 3,000 people in the country, also plans to double the headcount over the next five years as it looks to expand operations.

Credit: www.livemint.com