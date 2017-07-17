Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion in US over five years
Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Mahindra group MD Pawan Goenka says the conglomerate generates around $2.5 billion from its seven business verticals in the US. Photo: Mint
NEW YORK: Diversified Mahindra group plans to invest $1 billion across business verticals in the US over the next five years as it aims to double revenues from the American market to $5 billion.
The Mumbai-headquartered group, which currently employs around 3,000 people in the country, also plans to double the headcount over the next five years as it looks to expand operations.
Click here to read more…
Credit: www.livemint.com