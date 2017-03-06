Houston Community College-Home Page
Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar will star together in ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’

Their second joint film (after the 2015 hit Ho Mann Jahaan) is Saat Din Mohabbat In, a quirky rom-com directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi of Zinda Bhaag fame. SDMI will be the debut production of The Dawn Media Group’s film wing, DawnFilms.

The film, scripted by Fasih Bari Khan, follows a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood. Like all good love stories, he will encounter obstacles, both spiritual and physical, that he must overcome in order to achieve his goals.

Credit: dawn.com

