TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

‘Making real progress on issue of uranium exports to India’

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison reacts during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at Port Moresby. (Reuters)

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison reacts during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at Port Moresby. (Reuters)

 By Anil Sasi

SYDNEY: Australia and India are making “real progress” on the issue of uranium exports to India, Australia’s trade and investment minister Simon Birmingham has indicated.

This comes amid reports that two Australian companies BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest mining company, and Heathgate Resources, an affiliate of US company General Atomics, engaging with with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for exporting uranium to India. Birmingham did not elaborate on the specifics of the case or the uranium vendors that are in the fray for potential supply contracts. “There has been real progress around this (on uranium) and we expect to make further progress,” Birmingham told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *