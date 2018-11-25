‘Making real progress on issue of uranium exports to India’

By Anil Sasi

SYDNEY: Australia and India are making “real progress” on the issue of uranium exports to India, Australia’s trade and investment minister Simon Birmingham has indicated.

This comes amid reports that two Australian companies BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest mining company, and Heathgate Resources, an affiliate of US company General Atomics, engaging with with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for exporting uranium to India. Birmingham did not elaborate on the specifics of the case or the uranium vendors that are in the fray for potential supply contracts. “There has been real progress around this (on uranium) and we expect to make further progress,” Birmingham told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Credit: indianexpress.com