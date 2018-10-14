Malaika Arora on Sajid Khan being accused of sexual harassment: It’s sad and heartbreaking

By Sana Farzeen

MUMBAI: At the launch of India’s Got Talent 8, Malaika Arora sat down for a group interaction with journalists. Apart from hailing the talent that has come on the show, the model-actor also shed light on the #MeToo movement.

Malaika said, “I am really glad that women are getting the courage to speak up. Also, I want to request all journalists to support these women. They should have the confidence that their voices will not be ridiculed and trolled. We need to listen to them and believe them.”

Credit: indianexpress.com