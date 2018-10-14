IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Malaika Arora on Sajid Khan being accused of sexual harassment: It’s sad and heartbreaking

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Malaika Arora Khan at the launch of India’s Got Talent season 8.

Malaika Arora Khan at the launch of India’s Got Talent season 8.

By Sana Farzeen 

MUMBAI: At the launch of India’s Got Talent 8, Malaika Arora sat down for a group interaction with journalists. Apart from hailing the talent that has come on the show, the model-actor also shed light on the #MeToo movement.

Malaika said, “I am really glad that women are getting the courage to speak up. Also, I want to request all journalists to support these women. They should have the confidence that their voices will not be ridiculed and trolled. We need to listen to them and believe them.”

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *