Mama’s Punjabi Recipes — Arbi Ajwain Wali (Sauted Eddoe Root with Carom Seeds)

Arbi is another root vegetable that Punjabis love to eat in many ways: as a snack or as a sauteed or curry dish. This dish cooked with ajwain (bishop’s weed, carom seeds, ajowan caraway) is typically old-style Punjabi and the spice coats the arbi to give it a unique taste that is not found in many other recipes.

Ajwain is a uniquely Indian spice that is especially good for the digestion. In case of stomach ache or indigestion, just take a tablespoon of ajwain with a pinch of salt (to cut the spice’s bitterness) and swallow with a glass of water. In the winter time, ajwain is often used to coat crushed almonds and gur (brick molasses) with butter to make a brittle that is tasty and gives a boost of warmth and energy.

Ajwain is a seed that smells almost exactly like thyme but is more aromatic, slightly bitter and pungent and stronger in taste. A small amount can dominate the flavor of a dish. Arbi (eddoe) is closely related to the taro root but is smaller and has an acrid taste that requires careful cooking. It can be grown in poorer soils and drier climates than the taro root.

This dish is not made with the usual ingredients used in Indian dishes. Do not use pyaaz (onions), adrak (ginger) or haldi (turmeric) as it conflicts with and takes away from the taste of the ajawain.