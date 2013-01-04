Mama’s Punjabi Recipes: KARELA KI SABZI (Bittermellon Dishes)

KARELA KI SABZI (BITTERMELON DISHES)

Here is a vegetable that originated in India and was carried into China in the 14th century. Karela (bittermelon or also bitter gourd) is found and cooked everywhere in India and there are many recipes for it. It is known to have many medicinal uses like treating stomach complaints to preventing malaria and fighting cancer due to the antioxidants in the vegetable.

One of the chief benefits to eating karela is that it can help to lower blood sugar and therefore help in fighting diabetes. It can also help those who want to lose weight.

Karela can be cooked many ways in the Punjab, each depending on the amount of time you want to spend and also the amount of bitterness that is to your taste. The recipes I usually make are for bharre karela (stuffed karela); karela chips; karela ki bhurji (scrambled karela) and rasbeena karela.

BHARRE KARELA (STUFFED KARELA) with or without salt

Ingredients:

• Fresh karela. Choose the green ones, not too yellow; not too fat either

• In a cup mix the following to taste:

• namak (salt), mirch (red pepper), haldi (turmeric), amchoor (mango powder) and sukha dhania powder (dried coriander seed powder)

• Two table spoons of vegetable or olive oil

• Half cup of plain dahi (yogurt)

• Two table spoons of water

• Several small peeled onions

For easier cooking use one large onion, peeled and sliced instead of the small onions.

For those on salt restricted diets, the amchoor and dahi can substitute for the salt flavor.

Directions:

• Wash the karela well then dry lightly.

• Peel the karela and keep the peels aside as we will use them for the karela ki bhurji recipe (see next week).

• Rinse the peeled karela and then make a deep slit lengthwise down the middle, but do not cut all the way through.

• Pry the karela open and with a small teaspoon, stuff the masala mixture in the slit. A folk recipe is to tie the karelas with a short string to keep the masala in. Another variation is to brown the karelas first without the masala, then slit then and fill them with the masala.

• Slit the onions crosswise and also stuff with the masala mixture.

• Heat the oil in a karahi (wok) and place the stuffed karelas in. Brown one side then the other, careful not to spill the masala. Now remove the string if you had used it.

• Pour in the yogurt and the water, stir and cover the wok for ten minutes.

• When the water has dried but there is still some yogurt left, add the onions, stir and cover again for 5 minutes. A variation is to brown the onions first then place the karelas on top of the onions and then cover the wok until everything is tender.

• For best results, the karelas should be a little crispy on the outside, but be careful not to burn them. Enjoy with roti and some plain yogurt.

Next week: the three remaining karela dishes!

Shakuntla Malhotra is a skilled cook of Punjabi dishes made in the old-fashioned style that she learnt as a young woman in her ancestral home in Lyallpur, India before it became part of Pakistan after the Partition. People have often admired her cooking for its simplicity and taste that comes with each mouthful. Even in her mid-eighties, she continues to cook daily and agreed to share some of her delectable recipes.