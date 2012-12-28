Mama’s Punjabi Recipes- SUJI DA HALVA (Semolina Halva)

There are many types and of halvas and many ways to prepare them. In the Punjab, the karah or karda is a wheat flour halva that is often served at religious functions and is always served at the langars (communal meals) after services in Sikh Gurudwaras. Although this sweet dish is considered mostly a Northern Indian confection, and is associated with Punjabi cuisine, it is also quite popular in South India.

Suji halva is often made to commemorate special occasions, like a birthday or the start of a new venture or phase of life like a taking exams or starting a new job. Among Hindus, a small offering of the halva is made to the deities in the home temple and then given to the concerned person first as a blessing for good luck and then to the other family members.

Suji halva is quite simple to make and while it is cooking, the kitchen fills with a pleasant aroma. For more authentic taste, most Punjabis eat it with some nuts – usually blanched almonds – and the dish is great for cold wintery days.

Ingredients:

• One cup of ghee or cooking oil

• One cup of suji (semolina, medium grain for best results)

• One cup of sugar

• Three cups of water

• Some dry fruit (raisins, broken pieces of almonds)

If you prefer, you can use brown sugar or gur (jaggery). Olive oil gives a better taste and is healthier than ghee.

Directions:

• In a saucepan mix the sugar and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. If the suji is a large grain, then use four cups of water. If you prefer a sweeter halva, use 1.5 cups of sugar. Make sure the sugar is dissolved well, take off the heat and set the syrup aside.

• In a karahi (wok) warm the oil over medium heat and add the suji. Stir till the grain becomes slightly brown.

• Reduce the heat then and slowly pour the syrup in while continuously stirring.

• Reduce the heat to a minimum and if the mixture starts to bubble from the edges then turn off the heat.

• Add the dry fruit and stir in. If you prefer, you can add the dry fruit while the suji is being roasted.

For best results, boil the almonds to peel the skin and then slice the blanched nuts. Use these in the mixture and sprinkle over the halva for presentation.

Shakuntla Malhotra is a skilled cook of Punjabi dishes made in the old-fashioned style that she learnt as a young woman in her ancestral home in Lyallpur, India before it became part of Pakistan after the Partition. People have often admired her cooking for its simplicity and taste that comes with each mouthful. Even in her mid-eighties, she continues to cook daily and agreed to share some of her delectable recipes.