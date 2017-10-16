Man leaves Indian-origin woman to die in blazing car in US

NEW YORK: A 25-year-old Indian-origin woman was left to die in a blazing car following a fiery crash in the US, police said.

Harleen Grewal was burned to death on Friday after Saeed Ahmad, 23, slammed his luxury Infiniti 35G into a concrete barrier on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, the New York Daily reported.

The driver left the woman passenger to die in the fireball after hailing a cab to take himself to a hospital, it said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com