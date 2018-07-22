Manika Batra and six other Indian TT players denied boarding Air India flight

NEW DELHI: India’s table tennis star Manika Batra and six other players were left stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after being denied boarding the Air India flight to Melbourne on Sunday.

The Indian contingent, comprising 17 players, is due to participate at the ITTF World Tour Australian Open scheduled to start from Monday. But only 10 players of the team could fly after they were told by Air India counter that the flight is overbooked. Manika and Mouma Das are among the seven players that were left behind.

