TravelGuzs- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Manika Batra and six other Indian TT players denied boarding Air India flight

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Manika Batra. (TOI Photo)

Manika Batra. (TOI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s table tennis star Manika Batra and six other players were left stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after being denied boarding the Air India flight to Melbourne on Sunday.

The Indian contingent, comprising 17 players, is due to participate at the ITTF World Tour Australian Open  scheduled to start from Monday. But only 10 players of the team could fly after they were told by Air India counter that the flight is overbooked. Manika and  Mouma Das  are among the seven players that were left behind.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit:  timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *