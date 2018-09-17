TravelGuzs- Home Page
Manmarziyaan movie review: The Vicky-Taapsee starrer is an exhausting romantic drama

Manmarziyaan movie review: Taapsee Pannu stands out, trying to work past the clichéd role.

By Shubhra Gupta 

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Movie rating: 2 stars

Anurag Kashyap has created a new word. For decades, Bollywood has been using ‘pyaar-vyaar’ in stories and songs, most often used along with ‘dil-vil’. If it is a love story, then it is a compendium of ‘dil-vil-pyaar-vyaar’, most often used with ‘main kya jaanoo re’?

In Manmarziyaan, his pair of young lovers are conflicted about ‘pyaar’, but there are no confusions when it comes to ‘fyaar’, a short-cut denoting a tumble-among-the-sheets.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

