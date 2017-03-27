Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says 125 crore Indians will help create Bhavya, Divya Bharat

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat‘ after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the recently concluded state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 125 crore Indians want to create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat. “New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya India,” he said. Sharing his vision of “New India”, the prime minister added that despite their differences, Indians are always seen helping the needy.

Credit: indianexpress.com