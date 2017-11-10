Manoranjan & VPSS Haveli Raise Harvey Funds via “Sathi Hath Badhana”

HOUSTON: Manoranjan Inc. and VPSS Haveli joined hands to raise funds for the first responders of our community with an entertainment program on Sunday, October 29. Titled “Sathi Hath Badhana” (Together, We Will Move Forward) raised funds for first responders and Sewa International. With everyone’s help, the event raised $12000.00.



Mystic Rhythm of India started the musical evening with the prayer and then with some Bollywood music, which filled the entire venue, and entertained the crowd. People applauded and cheered after every song, and even danced to a few of their hits. Young artist Akila mesmerized the crowd with her beautiful voice.

VPSS Haveli graciously donated the venue for this event. Participants and sponsors of the program included Umangbhai of Deep Foods, Vadtaldham Swaminaryan Temple, India Culture Center, Amirali Dodiya of New York Life, Rajender Singh of Star Promotions, Indian Senior Citizens, Shiv Shakti Temple, Dinesh Purohit of Café India and Sewa International. Several individuals sold tickets, including Umangbhai, Madanbhai, Yoginaben, Swapan Dhairyaawan.

VPSS Haveli’s friendly staff made the night more enjoyable by being personable and even served delicious upma cooked by Shailesh Patel and team. Rishabh Nayak provided the sound system and his time free of charge.

Ajit Patel of Manoranjan Inc mingled with the guests and kept up the fund raising tempo throughout the event. Manisha Gandhi of TV Asia was a great help in bringing forward the names of the first responders who were in great need donations.

Among the first responders, Chief Deborah Schmidt came to the event. HPD Officer E. J. Jones provided names of three first responders, who were also Hurricane Harvey Victims: Officer Pamela Jackson, Senior Officer Matt Fowler and Sergeant Brett Hatton. These first responders were acknowledged and appreciated by the audience for their time, courage and sacrifice. Each officer was presented with a $2,501 check and $1,001gift certificate from Ramesh Parikh of Sara International. Sewa International President Gitesh Desai was presented with a check in the amount of $1,601.