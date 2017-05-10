Mantostaan movie review: A searing tale lost in translation

Mantostaan movie cast: Raghuvir Yadav, Virendra Saxena, Sonal Sehgal, Rahat Kazmi, Raina Bassnet , Shoib Shah

Mantostaan movie director: Rahat Kazmi

Mantostaan movie rating: 2 stars

The relevance of Sadaat Hasan Manto, and his stories, only seems to increase with each passing year. He wrote of a nation trembling on the cusp of Partition, which was cleaved into two in August 1947, and caused devastation and sorrow on an unimaginable scale.

Credit: indianexpress.com