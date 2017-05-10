Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Mantostaan movie review: A searing tale lost in translation

Added by Indo American News on May 10, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Mantostaan movie review: The film fails in translation: it is a forced construct, and comes off flat and stagey, both in treatment and performance.

Mantostaan movie review: The film fails in translation: it is a forced construct, and comes off flat and stagey, both in treatment and performance.

Mantostaan movie cast: Raghuvir Yadav, Virendra Saxena, Sonal Sehgal, Rahat Kazmi, Raina Bassnet , Shoib Shah
Mantostaan movie director: Rahat Kazmi
Mantostaan movie rating: 2 stars

The relevance of Sadaat Hasan Manto, and his stories, only seems to increase with each passing year. He wrote of a nation trembling on the cusp of Partition, which was cleaved into two in August 1947, and caused devastation and sorrow on an unimaginable scale.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *