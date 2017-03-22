Mantra Movie Review

STORY: A glimpse into the life of an industrialist who is trying to save his company and his dysfunctional family from falling apart.

REVIEW: It’s the year 2004 and India is shining like the sun as far as the economy is concerned, yet all is not well with Kapil Kapoor, the Delhi-based proprietor of King Chips. The multinationals are buying out the market as he fights, what seems like a losing battle, to save his company. But that’s just the professional front. His personal life, too, is in a mess. While his eldest son Viraj (Shiv Pandit) is pursuing his own restaurant business, his younger daughter Pia (Kalki Koechlin) is desperately looking to break out and live on her own. His youngest Vir (Rohan Joshi) is head over heels in a virtual affair with married woman with kids and his wife is just on the cusp of wanting a divorce because of the sheer lack of intimacy or romance. Kapil, meanwhile, maintains a straight face and a graceful smile, while all else around him crumbles.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com