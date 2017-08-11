Many Facets of a Unique Mission in Hindustani Classical Music

HOUSTON: The disciples and followers of the celebrated Hindustani Classical Music Gurukul, Saadhana Pariwar are privileged in many ways. They experience the richest possible level of hands-on training from a Guru of world repute. They see their beloved Guruji, Pandit Suman Ghosh, effortlessly switching his role between that of a sought-after maestro performing internationally, and a pathfinding celebrated Guru who even stages each of his disciples’ solo on various platforms, while actively conducting each performance himself. Besides the above, the Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH), founded by Pandit Ghosh, introduces various other aspects of this art form by staging different thematically intriguing events involving stalwarts from this field. Pandit Suman Ghosh is perhaps only such visionary Indian Classical musician in this part of the world who is cultivating and popularizing the purest form of this art in the most holistic manner, by virtue of his own impeccable multifarious skills, as also the dedication and commitment of his followers.

As a snapshot of the above, on July 22nd, the disciples celebrated Guru Purnima in Saadhana Pariwar by performing the traditional Guru-Pujan to their Grand-Gurus, their beloved Guruji Pandit Suman Ghosh and Guruma Smt. Shashikala Ghosh. Pandit Ghosh, strives to bring out the hidden musicality and potential in each one of his disciples, all over the world. Guruji guides his disciples to attain self-realization through musical and spiritual exploration, and treats every member of the Pariwar as his own family.

The evening began with a heartfelt offering of Bhajans, filled with devotion and gratitude for all the inspiration and support that Guruji and Guruma provide throughout this musical journey. This was followed by Guruji’s traditional Taalim: an epitome of spiritual experience, as always. As the disciples were still reveling in the music, as a divine coincidence, their Bade Guruji, Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj-ji himself called his beloved disciple, Pandit Ghosh, and blessed his grand disciples.

A ceremonial Guru-Pujan was conducted by Dr. Jaidev Goswami who beautifully explained the significance of the puja. The disciples then performed the puja in the most traditional way by washing their Guruji and Guruma’s feet and offering the most gorgeous handmade garlands and flowers.

The very next weekend, on July 29th, Pandit Ghosh performed for the Houston audiences at a concert organized by the Indian Music Society of Houston (IMS), along with two of his young disciples, Apurva Ghosh and Prasun Kolhe, and supported by Pandit Shantilal Shah on Tabla and Shri Sameer Kotasthane on Harmonium. Pandit Ji’s performance was complete in every respect; technical perfection bolstering the impeccable aesthetics, moving the audience to a spiritual trance. Another aspect of the Guru-shishya parampara established by Pandit Suman Ghosh, was apparent in the way the two youngsters ably provided the most challenging vocal support to their Guru, receiving the applause and appreciation of the audience and rave reviews in the media.

This concert and the Guru Purnima celebration bore testimony to the fact that, despite being a coveted performing artist himself, Pandit Ghosh manages to carve out a large part of his time to cultivate and spread the age-old tradition of Hindustani music in the purest form.

Now, Houston eagerly awaits yet another effort by CICMH, Saadhana Sur Sang 2 – an evening of two interactive Concerts featuring the Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya and Pandit Suman Ghosh – to be held on Friday, September 29th (7.30pm) at the Stafford Civic Center.