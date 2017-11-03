Manyavar Houston, The Indian Wedding Trunk Show!

HOUSTON: In the tapestry of life, festivities and celebrations are always vivid and vibrant milestones. One such remarkable milestone is a “Marriage Celebration”- it sparks joy and happiness between families. The Indian “Shaadi” could go on for days or even a month, with all the elaborate traditional rituals and practices that so beautifully hold our longstanding cultural heritage. In a wedding household both the families and guests eagerly await the big day, to create memories that will last a lifetime. It undoubtedly is a joyous occasion through and through, however the preparation and planning for the grand occasion can be daunting and stressful. Finalizing the dates, booking the venue, working with the wedding planners, shopping- all so engaging yet a little tiresome, every minuscule detail working towards the success of the grand event.



Have you ever observed an old wedding album? And paid attention to couture, trends and the backdrop, to be in awe of the moment and what was trending in fashion back then? These spectacular memories etched in time, almost become epoch-making time pieces, descriptive of the times gone by. And hence it’s more than befitting for the bride, the groom, their families and friends to be dressed in their magnificent best to create memories that will last a lifetime. The next question that arises is- Where to shop? And Manyavar is the one place that has all the answers to your celebratory fashion needs.

Manyavar is India’s leading celebration brand with the awareness and acceptance from a global audience. Creating couture with Indian elegance for nearly two decades, understanding the nuances of style, comfort, fits, colors- offering exquisite celebration attire for brides, grooms, their families and friends. The collections include exquisite Sherwanis, Fine Indo-Westerns, Royal Band Galas, Jackets, Kurtas and matching accessories for Men such as Safas, Malas, Jutis, Pocket Squares, Dupattas etc. Manyavar is now present in two locations in the USA, one in New Jersey and the other in Houston, this works great because now you don’t have to wait to shop until your next trip to India



With the wedding season just around the corner, Manyavar Houston is hosting a Wedding Trunk Show, this gives you an opportunity to come see and experience the latest wedding collection. Also bringing together the knowledge and advice that most people would be looking forward to, for custom designs and fashion for a wedding or a celebratory occasion. A trunk show makes it so much easier when you want to narrow down on the look for your big day or any occasion, or to try on exclusive collection and accessories that you would have only seen on the net or in pictures, to have closer look and experience the grandeur.

The House of Manyavar introduces Mohey, an exclusive collection of women’s ethnic wear. It’s not just a brand, it’s a mission and a mandate. Founded with the core Manyavar values. Each piece of Lehenga, Gown, Saree and Suit is handpicked for its unmatched signature. Across the concept, fabric hues, cut, stitch, embellishments – the attention to detail, sets it apart.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the brand ambassadors for Manyavar and Mohey. They are a favorite among the leading brands with the former being one of the most marketable athletes globally. They now appear in a Manyavar video that has gone viral with over 5 Million views and counting. The sweet romantic commercial was released during the festive Diwali season.

The ad begins with Kohli and Anushka sitting together at a wedding and watching the newly-wed couple talking to each other. They ask each other what one might be telling the other and Kohli and Anushka take turns to present their views in a funny yet heartwarming way as to how they would do if and when they tie the knot. Virat promises to cook for 15 days in a month with Anushka taking a jibe that she would eat it without complaining no matter how bad the food is prepared. Anushka then wittingly promises to keep all of the other half’s secret passwords locked in her heart while also allowing him to win at carroms sometimes. Virat responds by claiming that he will not watch any of the season finales of premier TV shows without her and promises not to make her hurry up while preparing to go out somewhere. The jovial background music turns to a more serious one as Virat promises to take care of Anushka forever and receiving a likewise response. The video ad, title Naye Rishte Naye Vaade’ meaning ‘New Relationship, New Promises,’ ends with the brand emphasizing on the entry of the women’s brand (Mohey) to their existing portfolio (Manyavar). The wonderful chemistry of the couple looks great in the commercial.

The Manyavar flagship store in Houston is located at 5912 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston Texas 77036. The wedding trunk show is scheduled November 3rd thru the 5th. A fashion show is planned from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. The new Mohey wedding collection will be on display and fashion consultants from New York will be at the store to collaborate and help you plan your “best day”. Please call (281) 501-9933 to book your appointment with a fashion consultant.

Come and be a part of the Indian Wedding Trunk Show…Lets help you create your own Shine and Sparkle!