Maruti becomes No. 1 exporter of passenger vehicles from India

Maruti Suzuki India has become the largest passenger vehicles exporter from India in the first half of the ongoing fiscal, dethroning Hyundai Motor India Ltd which has now been pushed to fourth spot behind Volkswagen and General Motors.

In the April-September period this fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) exported 57,300 units of passenger vehicles (PVs) as against 54,008 units in the year-ago period, up 6%, according to the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Credit: livemint.com