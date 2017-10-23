Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Maruti becomes No. 1 exporter of passenger vehicles from India

Added by Indo American News on October 23, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Hyundai Motor, which has been the top exporter, slipped to the fourth position this fiscal as it shipped 44,585 units, a decline of about 30%. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Hyundai Motor, which has been the top exporter, slipped to the fourth position this fiscal as it shipped 44,585 units, a decline of about 30%. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Maruti Suzuki India has become the largest passenger vehicles exporter from India in the first half of the ongoing fiscal, dethroning Hyundai Motor India Ltd which has now been pushed to fourth spot behind Volkswagen and General Motors.

In the April-September period this fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) exported 57,300 units of passenger vehicles (PVs) as against 54,008 units in the year-ago period, up 6%, according to the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *