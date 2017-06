Maruti overtakes Infosys, ONGC to become India’s 8th most valued firm

With a 3 per cent surge in its share prices on Friday, auto major Maruti Suzuki India overtook IT-bellwether Infosys and upstream oil company ONGC to become the eighth most valued firm in India. Over the last three years, the company’s market capitalisation — at Rs 2,25,079 crore — has jumped nearly four times from Rs 57,939 crore at the end of April 2014.

Credit: indianexpress.com