Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Maruti’s new Dzire crosses 100,000 sales mark in over 5 months

Added by Indo American News on October 18, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level, says Maruti Suzuki India . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level, says Maruti Suzuki India . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said the all-new version of its compact sedan Dzire has crossed 100,000 unit sales milestone in just five and half months of launch.

The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017 and has become the fastest to clock one lakh unit sales mark, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *