Maruti’s new Dzire crosses 100,000 sales mark in over 5 months
Added by Indo American News on October 18, 2017.
Saved under Business
The new Dzire takes the brand to a whole new level, says Maruti Suzuki India . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said the all-new version of its compact sedan Dzire has crossed 100,000 unit sales milestone in just five and half months of launch.
The third generation Dzire was launched in May 2017 and has become the fastest to clock one lakh unit sales mark, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Credit: livemint.com