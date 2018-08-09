Masala Pantry’s Grand Opening Rocks Richmond!

RICHMOND: As South Asians expand into the city’s outer limits, Masala Pantry’s Masala Style Grand Opening was a huge hit among the new neighborhoods surrounding Williams Way and 59 including River Park West, Veranda, The Lakes of William Ranch, Greatwood, Williams Ranch Preserve, Lakes of Bella Terra, Summer Lakes & many more neighborhoods. “I loved the cool contemporary design of the store, I totally felt like I was in Trader Joe’s” said Ashka Contractor.



The lines formed at 9 AM for the 10 AM opening, as the First 50 Guests were to receive a complimentary box of specialty hand-picked large, juicy Mangos. The next 50 received $8 Gift Certificates on their next visit, and the Third 50 Deep Food Gift Bags. The Gift Bags were highly sought after and had to be carefully guarded! Masala Pantry celebrated with amazing grocery specials such as all SWAD / LAXMI Dals for $2.99 and Sujata Gold flour for $8.99. “Only Masala Radio can pull in such a crowd and create such a Dhamaal,” said Nasir Momin, along with Ahsan Ali, the owners of the store.



Indeed, the event was like a mini mela, with giant moonwalk on one end, refreshing free Guava, Mango, Green Mango and Lychee Deep juices, free Sholay Scooter rides, free Tea India Chai & freshly made Taaza Samosas in regular and spicy varieties, free hot cooked KNS snacks, free Henna & Eyebrow Threading at neighboring Nisha’s Beauty Salon, and even a huge Indian Jewelry with everything 50% off. Masala’s Henna Shah kept the crowds entertained with non-stop dance & singing contests and fun promotions at the tasting booths and store sales. Marco’s Pizza opened a few hours’ later and offered complimentary Pizza testing’s right next to the moonwalk, completing the festive vibes.



Masala Pantry also opened its full take-out kitchen of Biryanis, Curries, Fresh Naans, and the most amazing Samosas. Several Biryanis and Currys were available Buy One Get One Free for 4 hours, and of course though they prepared huge batches, all Biryanis sold out at noon, and they had to make double the quantity again! “I work at Memorial Hermann on Grand Parkway, and it is so convenient to get off work, order a fresh made tasty meal, grab some groceries while they prep it, and eat it within minutes in my home!” said Nadia Ibrahim.



Masala Pantry is open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 10 PM and is located at 4125 Williams Way right off 59 in Richmond, Texas. Visit their cool website at MasalaPantry.com or call at 346-704-1884.