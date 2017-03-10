Masala Radio’s Houston Holi: Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai

HOUSTON: Masala Radio, Tara Energy, and Star Plus presents the Tenth annual HOUSTON HOLI featuring JAY SEAN – with hits like Mein Tho There Naal Nachana and US TOP 40 chart topper – Baby Are You Down, sponsored by Xfinity on Saturday March 25, 12 – 5PM (Raindate Sunday March 26). For arguably the largest Holi festival US, Houston Farm and Ranch will host thousands of revelers of every race and religion in one kaleidoscopic Festival of Colors. Named by Houston Chronicle as one of Houston’s 40 Most Fascinating People, Masala Radio’s Sunil T will lead the entertainment packed stage.

Local cultural organizations Gujarati Samaj of Houston (GSH) – selling reasonably priced packets of 6 different colors, India Culture Center selling pichkaris (water guns), and Hindus of Greater Houston join hands for this huge undertaking. Square credit charge services and ATM machines will be available at the Entrance, by the Colors booth, and at the Food booths, but it is advisable to bring cash for quicker access. Phone cellular and data services have been known to go down between 2-4PM, as peek crowds over capacitate the area’s limited cell towers. Snap Chat early, with the official Houston Holi filters.

Brittania will be giving away its newest cookies, Tara Energy – free bottles of water, and Toyota – custom printed Tshirts. 15-Minutes Stage Giveaways from Gold Sponsors Imperial Market, Johnson Development, Ramji & Associates, Karya Properties and Cosmo 8. Stage Entertainment will be packed with leading Indian dance schools, Miss India-Texas Alings Hakka Foam Party Kickoff, Mercedes Benz Color Rave, and Battle of the DJs. Local business will have promotional giveaways at over 50 booths, and revelers will be treated to the best freshly prepared Indian Street Foods from Bollywood Chaat, Café India and ten other food booths.

Tickets for Masala Radio’s Houston Holi are available while supplies last at all locations of Keemat Grocers, Vishala Grocers, Patel Brothers, Parivar Grocers, India Spice and Snacks, Subhlaxmi, and Bombay Bazaar, as well as online at www.HoustonHoli.com.

Free Parking at Houston Farm & Ranch Opens at 10AM, and Entrance gates open at 11AM. Masala Radio warns that traffic will be heavy between 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM on HWY 6, taking up to an hour in line just to enter the park. Come Early and FREE SHUTTLE from Metro’s Addicks Park & Ride.

Dress code for Holi is white. Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai – Don’t Be Upset, It’s Holi!