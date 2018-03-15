Masala Radio’s Houston Holi: Colors of Unity

HOUSTON: Masala Radio, with Texans Energy and Karya Properties, celebrates its 11th annual HOLI on Saturday, March 24, 12-5PM, featuring the latest British-South Asian music sensation Zack Knight.

Knight’s hit “Bom Diggy” is not only number 1 on the British and Indian pop music charts, but it is currently playing in AMC Theaters as the opening song for Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety. Bollywood Sensation Shilpi Paul will be rocking the stage with her gorgeous voice and vibrant personality. Join thousands of revelers of every race and religions at the new Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land in one kaleidoscopic unifying Festival of Colors.

An undertaking of this magnitude – bringing over ten years to tens of thousands culture and joy in a family-friendly environment – is not the work of one individual or company, but the culmination of positive energy from a dozen Masala Radio Jockeys, a 40-member Masala Entertainment management team, 100-strong volunteers, 300 dance school participants, 9 Food Vendors and countless sponsors and the unfaltering support and coordination of Houston’s oldest cultural organizations – the Gujarati Samaj of Houston (GSH), India Culture Center (ICC) and Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH).

GSH will exclusively sell reasonably priced packet of 5 different colors right at the entrance, while ICC will be selling a delightful variety of pichkaris (small waterguns to super-soakers). Texans Energy will give away free bottles of water, Britannia free cookies, the Ramji Law Group brings you the Color Rave and DJ Spinoff, while Prompt Reality brings free giant kids rides.

There will be an assortment of Indian Street foods for sale, so guests are advised to bring cash, as the high concentration of people in one area has been known to bring cellular and data services to go down between 2-4PM, taking Square and ATM services down with it.

Tickets for Masala Radio’s Houston Holi are available while supplies last at all locations of Keemat Grocers, Vishala Grocers, Patel Brothers, Spice Bazaar, Manpasand Grocers, India Spice and Snacks, Bombay Bazaar, as well as online at www.HoustonHoli.com.

Every ticket features nine different coupons to save money at local restaurants and businesses, which in itself will essentially end up paying for the price of the ticket! Free Parking at the Crown Festival Site at 18355 SW FWY opens at 10AM, and Entrance gates open at 11AM.

Masala Radio warns that traffic will be heavy between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM on HWY 59 & Feeder. If there is not enough Fair Weather parking onsite, look for shuttles between 11AM – 6PM from the nearby University of Houston at Sugar Land off University and 59.

To maximize the impact from all the colors, suggested dress code for Holi is white and remember, Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai – Don’t Be Upset, It’s Holi! For complete details and gallery visit HoustonHoli.com.