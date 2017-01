Mataji Aanakut Darshan 2017 at Sanatan Shiv Shakti Mandir

HOUSTON: Mataji’s Pooja started at 9:00 am on Wednesday January 11. Annakut Darshan timings were 11:00 am to 6:30 pm. Mahaprasad was served after maha Aarti. Devotees bought many Samagri- Prasad. Devotees who desire to sit in future Pooja may give their names to Priest Shri Hardik Raval 361-243-6539 or Shri Prakash Adhvaryu 832-981-0055 or Shri Pralay pandya 832-758-9733 Or call the Mandir at 713-278-9099. Temple is located at 6640 Harwin Dr, Houston, Tx 77036. Upcoming event: Mahashivratri on January 24, 2017